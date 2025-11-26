Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARDT. UBS Group started coverage on Ardent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardent Health

Ardent Health Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE ARDT opened at $9.14 on Friday. Ardent Health has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 368.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 100.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.