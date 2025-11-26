Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 20.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.9% on Tuesday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.03 and last traded at GBX 4.58. Approximately 48,038,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 10,179,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £55.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

