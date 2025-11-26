Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.0780 and last traded at $36.0780. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.6160.

Whitbread Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

