AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage company, designs and develops novel drugs to various diseases with high unmet medical needs for inflammatory diseases, pathologies affecting peripheral and central nervous system, and cancers in France. The company’s lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, indolent systemic mastocytosis, severe asthma, progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, first line pancreatic cancer with pain, alzheimer’s disease, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

