Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on IDRSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Idorsia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Idorsia Trading Up 1.0%
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
