Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSFGet Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDRSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Idorsia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDRSF

Idorsia Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

About Idorsia

(Get Free Report)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.