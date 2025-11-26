Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRFGet Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWSRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

See Also

