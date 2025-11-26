Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

CWSRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

