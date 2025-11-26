Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.4650 and last traded at $5.4650. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.3750.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.