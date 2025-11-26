Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.5350. 38,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 124,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.