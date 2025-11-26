Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.5350. 38,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 124,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

