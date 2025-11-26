RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.5180 and last traded at $13.48. 10,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 40,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.3680.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 600.0%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

