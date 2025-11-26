WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 377,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 229,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

