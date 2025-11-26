PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $95.14. 104,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 128,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.83.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

