Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 9,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Principal Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.