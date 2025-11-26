JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 718 and last traded at GBX 711. Approximately 1,041,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 338,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710.
JPMorgan Japanese Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 708.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.84. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.71.
About JPMorgan Japanese
Tap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges
Why invest in this Trust?
Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.
Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.
Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.
Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.
