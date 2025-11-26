Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. 775,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 480,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXR shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

