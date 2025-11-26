Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 and last traded at GBX 10. 445,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 993,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13.

Creo Medical Group Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm has a market cap of £41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.52.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 4 EPS for the quarter. Creo Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 73.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creo Medical Group PLC will post -10.0800005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.