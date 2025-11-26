Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.4917 and last traded at $16.4917. 755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Riskgeorge In Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.07.

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

Riskgeorge In Announces Dividend

Riskgeorge In Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 540.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Riskgeorge In’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

