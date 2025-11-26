Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.4917 and last traded at $16.4917. 755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Riskgeorge In Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.07.
Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.
Riskgeorge In Announces Dividend
Riskgeorge In Company Profile
George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.
