KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €67.80 and last traded at €67.80. 10,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.13 and its 200-day moving average is €62.85.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

