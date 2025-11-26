Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) & Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Financial Comparison

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Agilent Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,089.98 -$2.42 million ($0.05) -5.00 Agilent Technologies $6.79 billion 6.57 $1.29 billion $4.26 36.91

Analyst Ratings

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Guided Therapeutics and Agilent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agilent Technologies 0 6 8 1 2.67

Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $159.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Agilent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Agilent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Agilent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -219.85% Agilent Technologies 17.97% 25.51% 12.94%

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Guided Therapeutics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment focuses on genomics, nucleic acid contract manufacturing and research and development, pathology, companion diagnostics, reagent partnership, and biomolecular analysis businesses. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and offers services portfolio, including repairs, parts, maintenance, installations, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consulting services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer’s representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

