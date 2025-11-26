MultiSensor AI (MSAI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MultiSensor AI to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MultiSensor AI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiSensor AI 1 0 1 1 2.67 MultiSensor AI Competitors 2011 10609 20901 583 2.59

MultiSensor AI presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.16%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 32.71%. Given MultiSensor AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of MultiSensor AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MultiSensor AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiSensor AI -223.26% -114.91% -85.08% MultiSensor AI Competitors -224.77% -66.63% -6.25%

Risk & Volatility

MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiSensor AI’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiSensor AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MultiSensor AI $7.40 million -$21.50 million -2.26 MultiSensor AI Competitors $2.16 billion $336.98 million -28.83

MultiSensor AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MultiSensor AI. MultiSensor AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MultiSensor AI beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

