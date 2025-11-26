Head to Head Contrast: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 250.0%. UMH Properties pays out 1,125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

UMH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Office Properties Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $256.66 million 5.03 $21.64 million $0.08 189.45 Office Properties Income Trust $466.97 million 0.00 -$136.11 million ($4.90) 0.00

UMH Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 12.18% 5.19% 1.96% Office Properties Income Trust -62.99% -25.56% -8.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Office Properties Income Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

