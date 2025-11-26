Analyzing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Post (NYSE:POST)

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Post has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Post and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 3 5 0 2.63 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Post presently has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

This table compares Post and GLG Life Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $8.16 billion 0.67 $366.90 million $5.48 18.49 GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.97 N/A

Post has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Post and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.62% 10.80% 3.30% GLG Life Tech 788.59% N/A -71.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Post shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Post beats GLG Life Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

