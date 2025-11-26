CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
