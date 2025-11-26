Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ACI Worldwide stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 610,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

