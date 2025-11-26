Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. 18,454,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,879,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $228,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

