Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertiv alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.50. 8,569,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 134.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.