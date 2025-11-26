Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novartis stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. 2,017,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 495,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $64,563,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 20.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Novartis by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

