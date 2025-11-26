Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exelon stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0%

Exelon stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 6,966,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,522,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,840,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,260,000 after buying an additional 2,491,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,229,000 after buying an additional 931,897 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 32.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

