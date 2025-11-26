Sony (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.
Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.
Sony Trading Down 1.5%
SONY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 3,037,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,484. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
About Representative McClain
Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
