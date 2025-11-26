Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SFM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,342. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.