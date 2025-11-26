Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackLine stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 750,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.07%.BlackLine’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,925. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $150,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 124.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,901,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 655,565 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,499 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BlackLine by 2,460.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

