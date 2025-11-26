Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 977,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 251,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,190.75. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBCF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBCF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 36.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 54.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.