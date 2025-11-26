Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $11.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,285. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

