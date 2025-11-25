New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 579,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
