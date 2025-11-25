Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 31.5% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 31.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.57. Approximately 15,944,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 2,925,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Get Thruvision Group alerts:

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.