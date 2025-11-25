Critical Survey: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) & Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ)

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunhong Green CTI -5.86% -11.99% -4.75% BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.72% 28.66% 7.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunhong Green CTI $19.38 million 0.71 -$1.50 million ($0.31) -15.98 BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.57 $534.42 million $4.34 20.57

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Yunhong Green CTI. Yunhong Green CTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yunhong Green CTI and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 9 10 0 2.53

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than Yunhong Green CTI.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Yunhong Green CTI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

