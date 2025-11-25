Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 20,000 Shares

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,699,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,577.94. This represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,574. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

