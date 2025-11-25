Insider Selling: Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells 4,208 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP Terrence Schneider sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $175,389.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,830.08. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 246,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,366. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

View Our Latest Report on Digi International

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 2,215.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Digi International by 1,530.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.