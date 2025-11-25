Insider Selling: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Udvar-Hazy sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $893,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,304,064.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. 1,776,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. TD Cowen cut Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

