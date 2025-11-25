SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,413,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,611,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,417,047.28. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.49.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
