SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,413,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,611,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,417,047.28. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.49.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

