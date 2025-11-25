Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael Arougheti Sells 186,197 Shares

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.27%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ares Management by 29.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Management by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after buying an additional 142,405 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.