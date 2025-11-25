Aron English Sells 3,412 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $92,226.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,294,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,991,199.96. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 0.8%

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 27,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,275. L.B. Foster Company has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 29.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

