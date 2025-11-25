Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells $1,920,174.84 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Spice sold 46,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,920,174.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,995,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,530,940.78. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018,756. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

