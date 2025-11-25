L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 1,725 Shares

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $46,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,265,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,100,759.76. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FSTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. L.B. Foster Company has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 29.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

