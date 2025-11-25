Insider Selling: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Director Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Udvar-Hazy sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $657,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,154,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,692,988.30. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE AL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,778,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.