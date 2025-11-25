Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 30.4% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shot up 30.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.37. 337,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 964% from the average session volume of 31,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
