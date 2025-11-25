Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Trading Up 11.2% – Here’s Why

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. 139,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Walters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

