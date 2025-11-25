Insider Selling: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 434,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,180. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $3,896.10.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 1,820,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 531,873 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

