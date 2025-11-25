Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.15. Approximately 14,359,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,471,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

