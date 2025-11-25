Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $39,130.36 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,125,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,708.40. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8%

HOWL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

