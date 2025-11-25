Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 64,331 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 64,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,257,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,397.15. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,004. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOWL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

